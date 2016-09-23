Dr. Larry Bishop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Bishop, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Larry Bishop, MD is a Dermatologist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bishop works at
Locations
Health First Physicians Inc7125 Murrell Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 242-8790
Health First1223 Gateway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-4500Thursday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After several other opinions and ultimate frustration, I made an appointment with Dr. Bishop regarding my skin cancer. He took a generous amount of time to discuss my case with me and review all of my options as well as inquire as to the details of my journey over several months that led me to his office. Everyone I encountered at both his Melbourne and Viera office was wonderful. It is obvious they all love what they do. I am switching Dermatologists.
About Dr. Larry Bishop, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Dr. Bishop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bishop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bishop works at
Dr. Bishop has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bishop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishop. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishop.
