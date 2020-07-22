Overview

Dr. Larry Baros, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Baros works at Baros & Baros Family Practice in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.