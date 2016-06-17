Dr. Larry Barmat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barmat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Barmat, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Barmat, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Barmat works at
Locations
-
1
Sincera Reproductive Medicine2591 Baglyos Cir Ste C46, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Directions
-
2
Sincera Reproductive Medicine360 Middletown Blvd Ste 400, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 887-2010
-
3
Sincera Reproductive Medicine1690 Sumneytown Pike Ste 190, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions (215) 855-7511
-
4
Sincera Reproductive Medicine1245 Highland Ave Ste 404, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (215) 887-2010
-
5
Sincera Reproductive Medicine210 Mall Blvd, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (215) 887-2010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barmat?
Dr. Barmat gave us realistic expectations and confidence at the same time. He explains everything in a way that addressed all our concerns and made us comfortable with a very difficult situation.
About Dr. Larry Barmat, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326004979
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barmat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barmat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barmat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barmat works at
Dr. Barmat speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Barmat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barmat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barmat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barmat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.