Dr. Larry Armstrong, DO
Overview
Dr. Larry Armstrong, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Northwest Arkansas Neuroscience Institute3336 N FUTRALL DR, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 463-1000
-
2
Washington Regional Medical Center3215 N Northhills Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 463-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It is the best visit I’ve had with a doctor and his PA. Dr. Armstrong is wonderful. I would recommend him to anyone that has back problems because he knows what he’s doing and he cares
About Dr. Larry Armstrong, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1386671790
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS
- Neurosurgery
