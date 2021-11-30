Overview

Dr. Larry Armstrong, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Armstrong works at Northwest Arkansas Nrscnc Inst in Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Spinal Fusion and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.