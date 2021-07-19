Dr. Larry Altschul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altschul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Altschul, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Altschul, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
South Bay Cardiovascular Associates540 Union Blvd, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 669-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor always explains things thoroughly and takes the extra time that’s needed for you to understand exactly what he’s talking about or what your current situation is if it wasn’t for this mans keen knowledge I might of been just a memory today thank you dr.
About Dr. Larry Altschul, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1093794901
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
