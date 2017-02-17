Dr. Williamson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larrie Williamson, MD
Overview
Dr. Larrie Williamson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2611 Betty St, Shreveport, LA 71108 Directions (318) 681-8100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! Really listens to her patients!
About Dr. Larrie Williamson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1356319453
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
