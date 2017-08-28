Overview

Dr. Larkin Wadsworth, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Wadsworth works at ST LOUIS MEDICAL CLINIC in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.