Dr. Lark Guss, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lark Guss, MD is a Dermatologist in Missoula, MT.
Providence St. Patrick Hospital500 W Broadway St, Missoula, MT 59802 Directions (406) 721-5600
Williams Walter MD1433 5th St, Clarkston, WA 99403 Directions (509) 758-5141
Advanced Dermatology1700 W Riverstone Dr, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 770-2822Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Advanced Dermatology of Wyoming Inc.62 Redmond St, Jackson, WY 83001 Directions (307) 734-5864Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Guss performed mohs surgery on my nose. She did a very good job of explaining the procedure in layman’s terms, and thoroughly covered my options. She has a calming demeanor during the procedure and keeps you well informed during the operation. Her staff are friendly and professional. All my questions and concerns were addressed quickly and appropriately. I was very impressed with Dr Guss’s skills, especially regarding closure. I received a document outlining post surgery instructions that was thorough and easy to understand. Dr Guss called me at home the next day to see how I was doing. It is obvious she cares about her patients. I highly recommend her to anyone needing a dermatologist!
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Guss has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guss works at
Dr. Guss has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Guss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guss.
