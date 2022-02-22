See All Dermatologists in Missoula, MT
Dr. Lark Guss, MD

Dermatology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lark Guss, MD is a Dermatologist in Missoula, MT. 

Dr. Guss works at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, MT with other offices in Clarkston, WA, Coeur D Alene, ID and Jackson, WY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Providence St. Patrick Hospital
    500 W Broadway St, Missoula, MT 59802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 721-5600
  2. 2
    Williams Walter MD
    1433 5th St, Clarkston, WA 99403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 758-5141
  3. 3
    Advanced Dermatology
    1700 W Riverstone Dr, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 770-2822
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Advanced Dermatology of Wyoming Inc.
    62 Redmond St, Jackson, WY 83001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (307) 734-5864
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Contact Dermatitis
Boil
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Contact Dermatitis
Boil

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 22, 2022
    Dr Guss performed mohs surgery on my nose. She did a very good job of explaining the procedure in layman’s terms, and thoroughly covered my options. She has a calming demeanor during the procedure and keeps you well informed during the operation. Her staff are friendly and professional. All my questions and concerns were addressed quickly and appropriately. I was very impressed with Dr Guss’s skills, especially regarding closure. I received a document outlining post surgery instructions that was thorough and easy to understand. Dr Guss called me at home the next day to see how I was doing. It is obvious she cares about her patients. I highly recommend her to anyone needing a dermatologist!
    Dave Summers — Feb 22, 2022
    About Dr. Lark Guss, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275973398
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lark Guss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guss has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guss has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Guss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

