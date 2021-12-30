Overview

Dr. Laritssa Cobian, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina.



Dr. Cobian works at RDV Sportsplex Pediatrics in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.