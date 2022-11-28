Dr. Larisse Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larisse Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Larisse Lee, MD is a Phlebologist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Phlebology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Sherman Oaks Hospital.
Locations
L.A. Vein Center4955 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 704, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 304-9408
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Sherman Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Top notch. Has a manner that makes it simple.
About Dr. Larisse Lee, MD
- Phlebology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Armenian, Persian, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1124282645
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital|Weill Cornell Medical College
- Harvard-Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital|National Institutes of Health - Howard Hughes Medical Institute|National Institutes of Health - National Research Service Award|Pfizer Pharmacuticals, Biomedical Engineering Intern|Stanford University
- Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee speaks Arabic, Armenian, Persian, Spanish and Tagalog.
126 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
