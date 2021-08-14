See All Dermatologists in Margate, FL
Dr. Larissa Zaulyanov Scanlan, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Zaulyanov Scanlan works at South Florida Skin/Laser Center in Margate, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    South Florida Skin/Laser Center
    2960 N State Road 7 Ste 101, Margate, FL 33063
    Skin and Cancer Associates
    13550 S Jog Rd Ste 201, Delray Beach, FL 33446

  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Dermatitis
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Noduloulcerative Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spindle Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Priority Health
    • Self Pay
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 14, 2021
    I had a surgical procedure performed yesterday by Dr. Scanlan. She and her nurse Amy could not have been any nicer or more personable. Both were very friendly, professional, and comforting. I felt very comfortable during this entire procedure. I will return in two weeks for another procedure and I am not one bit nervous about this.
    Dan Boland — Aug 14, 2021
    About Dr. Larissa Zaulyanov Scanlan, MD

    Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    20 years of experience
    English, Russian and Spanish
    1255376711
    Education & Certifications

    Jackson Meml Hosp/ Univ of Miami
    Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
    University of South Florida Affiliated Hospitals
    University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    University of Florida-Gainesville
    Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larissa Zaulyanov Scanlan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Zaulyanov Scanlan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Zaulyanov Scanlan has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaulyanov Scanlan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaulyanov Scanlan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaulyanov Scanlan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

