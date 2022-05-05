Dr. Larissa Rolim, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rolim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larissa Rolim, DPM
Overview
Dr. Larissa Rolim, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Southlake, TX. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake.
Dr. Rolim works at
Locations
-
1
Academy Foot Ankle Specialists1940 E State Highway 114 Ste 150, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 424-3668
-
2
Maverick Foot and Ankle Specialists1440 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 101, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (469) 777-4078Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rolim?
Dr. Rolim and her staff are the most compassionate and caring medical professionals I have ever met. Dr. Rolim and Annie care about the well-being of each patient and it shows. She is friendly and never talks down to you as a patient. Rylie or Annie will greet you by name when you arrive and the wait time is usually very short. I cannot recommend the office highly enough.
About Dr. Larissa Rolim, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1144678517
Education & Certifications
- South Miami Hospital
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Florida International University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rolim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rolim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rolim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rolim works at
Dr. Rolim speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rolim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rolim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rolim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rolim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.