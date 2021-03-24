Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larissa Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Larissa Rodriguez, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?
Dr. Rodriguez had done a surgery which was 4 hours and 25 minutes for 3 surgery together. When I opened my eyes I couldn't understand surgery was done , because I never felt any pain which amazed me. I ask assistant of dr. Rodriguez she told me YES we done already. Long time I couldn't believe "HOW COME NO PAIN , NOT DISCOMFORT, NOTHING HARDING me until today. Surgery was done on FEBRUARY 12, 2021 and now coming up Friday 6 weeks looks like nothing happen with me.I'm very satisfied because of the successful surgery and if was possible I will scored not 5 (100+). Furthermore, I wrote article about dr. Rodriguez how she is an experienced and knowledgable in sphere of medicine. I would like publish those two articles for RUSSIAN AND ARMENIAN diaspora that Man and Women can visit this type of high level professor who take care of patient thoroughly.Thank U dr. Rodriguez for YOUR KINDNESS toward to patient. I appreciated which U doing at the surgery room. God Bless U & YOUR Family.
About Dr. Larissa Rodriguez, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1497774210
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Ctr Health Scis
- Stanford University Hospital
- Stanford University Hosp
- Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.