Dr. Larissa Madore, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. Larissa Madore, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center and Lakeside Women's Hospital.

Dr. Madore works at Saint Anthony Physicians Group in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwest Pediatrics
    4140 W Memorial Rd Ste 413, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 755-2230
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center
  • Lakeside Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Circumcision
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Circumcision

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 27, 2017
    Dr. Madore is great!
    Edmond, OK — Mar 27, 2017
    About Dr. Larissa Madore, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245371038
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larissa Madore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Madore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Madore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Madore works at Saint Anthony Physicians Group in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Madore’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Madore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

