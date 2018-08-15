See All Podiatrists in Thomasville, NC
Dr. Larissa Hatala, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Larissa Hatala, DPM

Podiatry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Larissa Hatala, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Thomasville, NC. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Hatala works at Novant Health Pain Management - Thomasville in Thomasville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pain Management - Thomasville
    211 Old Lexington Rd, Thomasville, NC 27360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7990

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hatala?

    Aug 15, 2018
    She is the best podiatrist in Winston-Salem. She is patient, kind and professional. I probably wouldn't be able to walk if it wasn't for her knowledge of foot related injuries. She's an awesome doctor!
    Mary Laura Austin in Winston-Salem — Aug 15, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Larissa Hatala, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Larissa Hatala, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hatala to family and friends

    Dr. Hatala's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hatala

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Larissa Hatala, DPM.

    About Dr. Larissa Hatala, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1619309135
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larissa Hatala, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hatala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hatala works at Novant Health Pain Management - Thomasville in Thomasville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Hatala’s profile.

    Dr. Hatala has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.