Dr. Habib has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larissa Habib, MD
Overview
Dr. Larissa Habib, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Haven, CT.
Dr. Habib works at
Locations
1
Cardiology Associates of New Haven PC40 Temple St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-2020
- 2 1817 Black Rock Tpke Ste 204, Fairfield, CT 06825 Directions (203) 424-0228
3
Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-5550
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Habib reconstructed my upper eyelid the day after I had MOHS Surgery for Basal Cell. She did such a wonderful job, my friends asked me which eye had the reconstruction. Gifted surgeon....Reassuring, smart, kind and doing exactly what she was meant to do.
About Dr. Larissa Habib, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Habib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Habib. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
