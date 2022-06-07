Dr. Larissa Fomitcheva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fomitcheva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larissa Fomitcheva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Larissa Fomitcheva, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from OMSK MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
1
Dr Aaron David and Dr Larissa Fomitcheva Ob.gyn. Pllc980 N Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 795-2890
2
Aaron David OB/GYN475 Sunrise Hwy, West Babylon, NY 11704 Directions (631) 422-2424
3
Athanasios Antoniadis Ob. Gyn. PC750 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 466-5242
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr. Fomitcheva! I’ve been her patient since 2013! She helped me conceive my miracle child and saved my life! She’s straight forward doesn’t sugar coat things which no one needs! I’ve been through surgeries, hospital stays and she’s visited me with information and always willing to help and looks out for your best interest. If you make an appt just try and make it her first appt so you’re not waiting forever! I’ll wait forever for someone who has saved my life! She’s truly a gem! Tell her I sent you!
About Dr. Larissa Fomitcheva, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OMSK MEDICAL ACADEMY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fomitcheva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fomitcheva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fomitcheva has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, C-Section and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fomitcheva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Fomitcheva. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fomitcheva.
