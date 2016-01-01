Dr. Larissa Colon-Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colon-Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larissa Colon-Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Larissa Colon-Rodriguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Memorial Hermann Medical Group-kingwood Obgyn2855 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste 101, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 812-4447
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Larissa Colon-Rodriguez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colon-Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colon-Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colon-Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colon-Rodriguez has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colon-Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Colon-Rodriguez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colon-Rodriguez.
