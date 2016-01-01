Overview

Dr. Larissa Chaplia, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Lviv Medical Institute and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Chaplia works at L.Chaplia M.D in Elmhurst, NY with other offices in Whitestone, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.