Dr. Larissa Chaplia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaplia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larissa Chaplia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Larissa Chaplia, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Lviv Medical Institute and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Chaplia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
L.Chaplia M.D9411 59th Ave Apt A10, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 651-2002
-
2
QDoc Center of Whitestone16020 Willets Point Blvd, Whitestone, NY 11357 Directions (718) 279-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaplia?
About Dr. Larissa Chaplia, MD
- Nephrology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
- 1548222797
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Hospital
- St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Lviv Medical Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaplia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaplia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaplia works at
Dr. Chaplia has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaplia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chaplia speaks Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.
Dr. Chaplia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaplia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaplia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaplia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.