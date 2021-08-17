See All Ophthalmologists in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Larissa Camejo, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Larissa Camejo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Camejo works at Larissa Camejo, MD in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Larissa Camejo Md.pa.
    601 University Blvd Ste 202, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 223-6557
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Dry Eyes
Stye
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Dry Eyes

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 17, 2021
    The doctor looked at all the issues with the eyes and tried to solve them. The surgery went well and the after care went equally as well.
    — Aug 17, 2021
    About Dr. Larissa Camejo, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1447286190
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    • Universidad Central de Venezuela
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larissa Camejo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camejo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Camejo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Camejo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Camejo works at Larissa Camejo, MD in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Camejo’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Camejo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camejo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camejo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camejo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

