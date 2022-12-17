Dr. Larissa Bogomolny, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bogomolny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larissa Bogomolny, DMD
Overview
Dr. Larissa Bogomolny, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-U Hosp/Chldns United Hosp.
Locations
Dr. Larissa Bogomolny29 Brunswick Woods Dr, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 432-0646MondayClosedTuesday1:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 8:00pmThursday1:00pm - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- MetLife
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have a been a patient here for over 9 years, and I am always very happy with the service provided. The doctor is very caring, and the staff is very friendly! Larissa Bogomolny always takes the time to listen and address all my concerns. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Larissa Bogomolny, DMD
- Dentistry
- 13 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1457688814
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-U Hosp/Chldns United Hosp
Dr. Bogomolny speaks Russian.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogomolny. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogomolny.
