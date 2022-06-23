Dr. Larisa Syrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larisa Syrow, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Cooper Cardiac Care at Camden3 Cooper Plz Rm 215, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Cooper Internal Medicine and Specialty Care at Thorofare196 Grove Ave Ste C, West Deptford, NJ 08086 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Syrow is very knowledgeable. She takes her time to listen to you and review your health. She asks a lot of questions and actually listens to your answers. She is easy to talk to and truly cares about helping you. I am very happy to have found her and have improved with her treatment plan.
- English, Russian and Spanish
- SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
- Neurology
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Syrow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syrow has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Syrow speaks Russian and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Syrow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syrow.
