Dr. Larisa Ravitskiy, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Larisa Ravitskiy, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.

Dr. Ravitskiy works at Ohio Skin Care Institute in Gahanna, OH with other offices in New Albany, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Ohio Skin Care Institute
    602 Morrison Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 585-9900
  2
    Ohio Skin Care Institute
    5040 Forest Dr Ste 150, New Albany, OH 43054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 585-9900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Dry Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Intertrigo

Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acral Lentiginous Melanoma of Skin Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Prevention Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion and Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermatofibroma Chevron Icon
Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gonadal Vein Sealing Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Ultra Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lentigo Maligna Chevron Icon
Lentigo Maligna Melanoma Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nevoid Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nevus Sebaceous of Jadassohn Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Thinning of Skin Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 02, 2019
    Dr. Ravitskiy and her staff were very kind, caring and professional. I would definitely recommend this practice to anyone in need of a dermatologist.
    — May 02, 2019
    About Dr. Larisa Ravitskiy, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1144230905
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Zitelli & Brodland, Pc
    Residency
    • Cooper University Hospital/UMDNJ
    Internship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larisa Ravitskiy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravitskiy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ravitskiy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ravitskiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ravitskiy has seen patients for Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravitskiy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravitskiy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravitskiy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravitskiy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravitskiy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

