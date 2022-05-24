See All Pediatricians in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Larisa Lashiker, MD

Pediatrics
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Larisa Lashiker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    6815 Fort Hamilton Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 491-5437

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fever
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Enise — May 24, 2022
    About Dr. Larisa Lashiker, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326002171
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larisa Lashiker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lashiker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lashiker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lashiker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lashiker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lashiker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lashiker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lashiker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

