Overview

Dr. Larisa Klots, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Klots works at LARISA KLOTS MD in East Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.