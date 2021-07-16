See All Dermatologists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Larisa Kelley, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
Overview

Dr. Larisa Kelley, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Kelley works at MedFlorida Medical Centers in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    John P Kinney MD
    4477 Medical Center Way Ste A, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 471-1808
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Larisa Kelley, M.D.
    3401 Pga Blvd Ste 420, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 471-1808
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jul 16, 2021
    I was recommended to go to Dr Lara Kelley for Mohs surgery on my left ear for a basal cell removal. Dr. Kelley was wonderful. She took wonderful care of me and answered all of my questions. I felt very at ease having the surgery. Michelle her nurse was very comforting too. Dr. Kelley and Michelle made sure that I was very comfortable with the beginning to end of my surgery. The doctors staff is very friendly and professional. The office has a lovely atmosphere. I also had a lovely conversation with Suzanne the office manager. She was very lovely. I was telling Suzanne that everyone is so pleasant and nice. I highly recommend Dr Lara Kelley if you are in need of surgery. I was in caring hands. Thank You Best, Greg Nash
    Greg Nash — Jul 16, 2021
    About Dr. Larisa Kelley, MD

    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    • English
    • 1407924558
    Education & Certifications

    • Mass Gen Hospital
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Georgetown University
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larisa Kelley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelley has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

