Dr. Larisa Kelley, MD
Dr. Larisa Kelley, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
John P Kinney MD4477 Medical Center Way Ste A, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 471-1808Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Larisa Kelley, M.D.3401 Pga Blvd Ste 420, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 471-1808Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was recommended to go to Dr Lara Kelley for Mohs surgery on my left ear for a basal cell removal. Dr. Kelley was wonderful. She took wonderful care of me and answered all of my questions. I felt very at ease having the surgery. Michelle her nurse was very comforting too. Dr. Kelley and Michelle made sure that I was very comfortable with the beginning to end of my surgery. The doctors staff is very friendly and professional. The office has a lovely atmosphere. I also had a lovely conversation with Suzanne the office manager. She was very lovely. I was telling Suzanne that everyone is so pleasant and nice. I highly recommend Dr Lara Kelley if you are in need of surgery. I was in caring hands. Thank You Best, Greg Nash
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English
- 1407924558
- Mass Gen Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Georgetown University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
