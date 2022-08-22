Overview

Dr. Larisa Kayserman, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kayserman works at Center for Breast Health and Disease Management in Belleville, NJ with other offices in Montclair, NJ, Ridgewood, NJ and Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.