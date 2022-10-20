Dr. Larisa Geskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larisa Geskin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Larisa Geskin, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Geskin works at
Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic experience. I feel so luck to have such an amazing doctor.
About Dr. Larisa Geskin, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1063485050
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Magee Women's Hospital Of The University Of Pittsburgh
- Albert Einstein School Of Medicine
