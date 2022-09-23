Dr. Larisa Gavrilova-Jordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gavrilova-Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larisa Gavrilova-Jordan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Larisa Gavrilova-Jordan, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Kuban State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Augusta University Medical Center810 Chafee Ave, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions
Dr. Jordan really is great and I absolutely love Stacy, her IVF coordinator, too. Dr. Jordan is a “no frills, very serious, science-loving” doctor. She will do everything in her power to get everything right. She only takes on a certain amount of cases at a time to ensure the highest success. Our cycle got pushed back because of that, which I was very sad about at first, but really am happy she doesn’t overextend herself or the clinic. She looks at every case as an individual and not a one-size fits all. After going to several different clinics in different cities and different states, I’d trust Dr. Jordan the most. We traveled 3 hours each direction (6 total) to see her and it was the best decision ever.
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1003895780
- Duke University Hospital
- Mayo Clinic|Mayo Medical School
- CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL
- Kuban State Medical Institute
- Augusta University Medical Center
