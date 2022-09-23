Overview

Dr. Larisa Gavrilova-Jordan, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Kuban State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Gavrilova-Jordan works at Augusta University Reproductive Medicine and Infertility Associates in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

