Dr. Larisa Flores, DMD
Dr. Larisa Flores, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Flores Sapien Dentistry Pllc8889 Gateway Blvd W Ste 1100, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 245-3598
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Flores is kind caring. She gave me back my confidence. Love the work she has done for me
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Flores has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flores accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.