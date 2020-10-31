Dr. Larisa Elberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larisa Elberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Larisa Elberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Doral, FL.
Dr. Elberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Design Neuroscience Center8875 NW 23rd St, Doral, FL 33172 Directions (305) 414-2314
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elberg?
One of the best In her field and a wonderful and caring human being. Goes above and beyond for her patients.
About Dr. Larisa Elberg, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1295782209
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elberg works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Elberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.