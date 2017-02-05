Overview

Dr. Larisa Connors, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Connors works at Brigham & Women's Allergy in Chestnut Hill, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.