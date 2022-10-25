Dr. Larina Gutenberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larina Gutenberg, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Larina Gutenberg, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Gutenberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alamo Ranch5522 Lone Star Pkwy # 101, San Antonio, TX 78253 Directions (210) 298-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gutenberg?
I have been a patient of Dr. Gutenberg for over 15 years. My first visit with her was shortly after my son was born. I have several chronic conditions, including spinal conditions and post surgery problems. I was wanting to stop taking all medications prescribed by my rheumatologist and remember sitting in her office crying because I couldn't take care of my son the way I felt I needed to. Dr. Gutenberg straightened me out quickly and pointed out that my quality of life would be the only way I could be active with my son. She assured me the medications I was taking from my rheumatologist were legitimate and non-habit forming. She really "knocked" some sense into me. She has always been straight forward and super caring. I love my visits with her, it's like catching up with an old friend. I cannot recommend her enough! She also thinks outside the box to ensure you are receiving the best treatment possible. If you have pain, see Dr. Gutenberg IMMEDIATELY!! Thank you Dr. Gutenberg!
About Dr. Larina Gutenberg, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1194994681
Education & Certifications
- Cliveland Clinic Foundation
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutenberg works at
Dr. Gutenberg has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gutenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gutenberg speaks Russian and Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.