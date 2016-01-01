Overview

Dr. Larimore Warren, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.



Dr. Warren works at Wilson Surgical Associates in Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.