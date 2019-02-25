Dr. Larelyn Crear, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larelyn Crear, DPM
Overview
Dr. Larelyn Crear, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Crear works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Foot Care PC131 French Landing Dr, Nashville, TN 37228 Directions (615) 321-2711
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crear?
Good
About Dr. Larelyn Crear, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1457547283
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crear has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crear accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crear works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Crear. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crear.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.