Dr. Lareesa Ferdinand, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lareesa Ferdinand, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Davenport, FL. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Science Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group OB GYN at Davenport2221 North Blvd W, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 421-7600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Champions Gate Office1491 Legends Blvd, Champions Gate, FL 33896 Directions (863) 421-7600
Winter Haven Office220 AVENUE O SE, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 421-7600
AdventHealth Medical Group OB GYN at Lake Wales1001 State Road 60 E, Lake Wales, FL 33853 Directions (863) 421-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She’s real friendly and caring,She gave me the time to talk about my concerns and explain the procedures and different methods it can be done that I can feel comfortable with. The procedure was a success and I’m real happy with the results. Thank you!
About Dr. Lareesa Ferdinand, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida Health Sciences Center College of Medicine
- Louisiana State University Health Science Center School of Medicine
Dr. Ferdinand has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferdinand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferdinand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferdinand has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferdinand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferdinand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferdinand.
