Dr. Larami Mackenzie, MD

Vascular Neurology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Larami Mackenzie, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann Univ.-School of Health Professions and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Mackenzie works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Abington, PA with other offices in North Wales, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurovascular Associates of Abington
    1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Neurovascular Associates of Abington
    1010 Horsham Rd Ste 205, North Wales, PA 19454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Alzheimer's Disease
Astrocytoma
Aneurysm
Alzheimer's Disease
Astrocytoma

Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Larami Mackenzie, MD

Specialties
  • Vascular Neurology
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1609921519
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Abington Memorial Hospital
Residency
  • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Internship
  • Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
Medical Education
  • MCP Hahnemann Univ.-School of Health Professions
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Larami Mackenzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mackenzie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mackenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackenzie.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mackenzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mackenzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

