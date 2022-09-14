Dr. Larami Mackenzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larami Mackenzie, MD
Overview
Dr. Larami Mackenzie, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann Univ.-School of Health Professions and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Mackenzie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurovascular Associates of Abington1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
-
2
Neurovascular Associates of Abington1010 Horsham Rd Ste 205, North Wales, PA 19454 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mackenzie?
Clear explanations. Caring and reassuring. Knowledgeable and thorough. I left the appointment with a smile on my face despite having had a stoke 3 weeks prior. I feel in good hands. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Larami Mackenzie, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1609921519
Education & Certifications
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- MCP Hahnemann Univ.-School of Health Professions
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mackenzie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mackenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mackenzie works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackenzie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mackenzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mackenzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.