Dr. Larae Brown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.



Dr. Brown works at UF Health Women's Specialists - North in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Yulee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.