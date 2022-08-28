Dr. Lara Wine Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wine Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lara Wine Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lara Wine Lee, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Wine Lee works at
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 1, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Mt Pleasant2705 N Highway 17 Ste 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
We have seen her for my daughters port wine stains since my daughter was 5 weeks old. She diagnosed my daughter (based on clinical presentation) immediately, something every other specialist we had seen missed. Then diagnosed by biopsy. She has done laser treatments which made a HUGE difference. And even when we had some issues after one she was available to chat on a Saturday and made sure we knew what to do, and could continue to update her (we travel 4 hours so couldn’t just pop in Monday). She is a literal angel on earth, I feel like my daughters journey would have been so much different had we not ever met her. Especially being diagnosed so early. I cannot sing her praises high enough.
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1710187224
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Wine Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wine Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
