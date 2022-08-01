Dr. Lara Watkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lara Watkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lara Watkins, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Piedmont Nephrology and Internal Medicine105 Collier Rd NW Ste 3040, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 355-7375
Holton Dialysis Clinic231 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 355-7375
Fresenius Clayton Cty Dialysis335 Upper Riverdale Rd Ste A1, Jonesboro, GA 30236 Directions (770) 907-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Watkins exhibits the best traits that any doctor should have. She listens, she thinks, she questions and most of all, she cares. Highly recommended!
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1184611600
- Boston Med Center|New England Med Center Hosps|University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watkins works at
Dr. Watkins has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkins.
