See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Park Ridge, IL
Dr. Lara Segalite, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lara Segalite, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lara Segalite, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Vilnius V Kapsukas State University.

Dr. Segalite works at Advocate Medical Group - Psychiatry, Park Ridge, IL in Park Ridge, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advocate Medical Group Behavioral Health Dempster St
    1875 Dempster St Ste 470, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 795-3100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Alcohol Withdrawal
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Alcohol Withdrawal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Lara Segalite, MD

    Specialties
    • Addiction Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700895257
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Advocate Lutheran Gen Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Vilnius V Kapsukas State University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lara Segalite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segalite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Segalite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Segalite works at Advocate Medical Group - Psychiatry, Park Ridge, IL in Park Ridge, IL. View the full address on Dr. Segalite’s profile.

    Dr. Segalite has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segalite.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segalite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segalite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lara Segalite, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.