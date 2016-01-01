Dr. Lara Segalite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segalite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Lara Segalite, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Vilnius V Kapsukas State University.
Dr. Segalite works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advocate Medical Group Behavioral Health Dempster St1875 Dempster St Ste 470, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 795-3100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Lara Segalite, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1700895257
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran Gen Hospital
- Vilnius V Kapsukas State University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Segalite accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Segalite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Segalite works at
Dr. Segalite has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segalite.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segalite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segalite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.