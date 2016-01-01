Dr. Lara Schrader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schrader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lara Schrader, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lara Schrader, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Schrader works at
Locations
University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center300 Medical Plz Ste B200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 361-7264
UCLA Medical Center Neurology5767 W Century Blvd Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 361-7262
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lara Schrader, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1962420240
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
