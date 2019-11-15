Dr. Lara Rosenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lara Rosenbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Lara Rosenbaum, MD is a Dermatologist in Glendale, AZ.
Dr. Rosenbaum works at
Locations
Center For Dermatology & Plastic Surgery6316 W Union Hills Dr Ste 200, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (480) 223-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Received MOHS surgery from Dr. Rosenbaum. It was very successful and comfortable. I feel she and her associates were very skilled and dedicated to make my procedure a positive experience.
About Dr. Lara Rosenbaum, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1922360601
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Rosenbaum has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenbaum speaks Spanish.
