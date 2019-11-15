See All Dermatologists in Glendale, AZ
Overview

Dr. Lara Rosenbaum, MD is a Dermatologist in Glendale, AZ. 

Dr. Rosenbaum works at Center For Dermatology & Plastic Surgery in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center For Dermatology & Plastic Surgery
    6316 W Union Hills Dr Ste 200, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 223-9500

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Nov 15, 2019
    Received MOHS surgery from Dr. Rosenbaum. It was very successful and comfortable. I feel she and her associates were very skilled and dedicated to make my procedure a positive experience.
    Tom S — Nov 15, 2019
    About Dr. Lara Rosenbaum, MD

    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1922360601
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
