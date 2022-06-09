Overview

Dr. Lara Paraskos, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Paraskos works at Jose E Jaen MD in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.