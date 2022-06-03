Overview

Dr. Lara Matheson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Matheson works at Houston Metro Urology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.