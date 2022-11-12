See All Neurosurgeons in Greensburg, PA
Dr. Lara Massie, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Lara Massie, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greensburg, PA. 

Dr. Massie works at Ahn Emerus Westmoreland LLC in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Monroeville, PA and Pittsburgh, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ahn Emerus Westmoreland LLC
    6321 State Route 30, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 858-7766
  2. 2
    2580 Haymaker Rd, Monroeville, PA 15146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 858-7766
  3. 3
    The Center for Diabetes and Endocrine Health
    4815 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 578-3925

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Forbes Hospital
  • Riverside Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 12, 2022
    Dr. Massie is tops in my book. Her deep compassion shines through, and her ability to explain clearly left me relieved and less apprehensive about my upcoming surgery, instilling in me strong confidence in what proved to be her considerable surgical skills. The laminectomy for severe stenosis she performed on my spine was a complete success.....what a pain relief I experienced! Dr. Massie's support staff is superb, compassionate and very professional, especially Nurse Sara, who responded quickly to my numerous pre and post surgery phone calls.....always maintaining a positive and cheerful temperament. God bless them all, and keep them going strong.
    Marion Chester — Nov 12, 2022
    Marion Chester — Nov 12, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Lara Massie, MD
    About Dr. Lara Massie, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912264185
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Massie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Massie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Massie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

