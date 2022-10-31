Dr. Lara Marcuse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcuse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lara Marcuse, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lara Marcuse, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Marcuse works at
Annenberg Building, 2nd Floor1468 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Marcuse was the first neurologist to speak directly to my son who has autism and epilepsy, instead of make believing he was not in the room. She treats him like a person. She was clear with us from the beginning that our son was her patient. She is incredibly compassionate, concerned and an excellent practitioner. She remembers my son's interests and even takes time to look at his art work. My husband and I are grateful that our son is in her care.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Female
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
