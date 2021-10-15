Dr. Lara Maclachlan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maclachlan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lara Maclachlan, MD
Overview
Dr. Lara Maclachlan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They completed their fellowship with Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
Dr. Maclachlan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Parkland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maclachlan?
Dr MacLachlan is the best! I came to her after having a terrible experience with different urologist. She is so kind, for the first time someone listened to my symptoms after months of urinary pain. She truly gave me my life back. I would recommend her to anybody!
About Dr. Lara Maclachlan, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1992964183
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maclachlan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maclachlan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maclachlan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maclachlan works at
Dr. Maclachlan has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maclachlan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Maclachlan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maclachlan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maclachlan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maclachlan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.