Dr. Lara Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- CA
- Escondido
- Dr. Lara Le, MD
Dr. Lara Le, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lara Le, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center|University of Pittsburgh Medical School.
Dr. Le works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Escondido Office - Second Avenue Internal Medicine225 E 2nd Ave, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 291-6700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Female Sexual Function
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Heart Beat
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Menstruation
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Diabetes Management
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Stroke
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Diseases
- View other providers who treat Adult Type 1 Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Adult Type 2 Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Age-Related Cognitive Decline
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reaction
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Amenorrhea
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Arteriosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Arthrosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Infections
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Bedwetting
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Birth Control
- View other providers who treat Bisphosphonate-Induced Osteonecrosis
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Blood Pressure Management
- View other providers who treat Blood Sugar Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchospasm
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Management
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Diabetes Management
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Insipidus
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Management
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Prevention
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Disease Prevention
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Early-Onset Alzheimer Disease With Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Elbow Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Episodic Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Erectile Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Flatulence
- View other providers who treat Foot Sprain
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Gynecomastia
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hay Fever-Like Sneezing
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease in Women
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypoparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Immunosuppressive Therapy for Psoriatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Conditions
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Injury Prevention
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Irregular Periods
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ischemia
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipedema
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Management of Multiple Medical Conditions in the Elderly
- View other providers who treat Men’s Sexual Health Management
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menopause
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Cramps
- View other providers who treat Metabolic Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Midlife Changes
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mycobacterial Lung Infection
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Night Sweats
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nutritional Anemia
- View other providers who treat Nutritional Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis Management
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Post Menopause Treatment
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Primary Care for Adults
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stroke Prevention
- View other providers who treat Subacromial Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Thiamine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
- View other providers who treat Tingling Sensation
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Trigger Point Therapy
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Visceral Arterial Disease
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wear and Tear Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Weight-Related Conditions
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Women’s Sexual Health Management
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Le?
She is astute in reading lab results, and interpreting how the results affect the condition she's treating you for. She adjusts dosages of medications after reading results and putting the entire picture together along w/ symptoms.
About Dr. Lara Le, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1043239841
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Sepulveda Va Med Center
- UCLA - Sepulveda
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center|University of Pittsburgh Medical School
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le works at
Dr. Le speaks Vietnamese.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.