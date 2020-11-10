Dr. Lara Hart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lara Hart, MD
Overview
Dr. Lara Hart, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Locations
Roswell Ob/gyn1800 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 260, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 751-3600
Alpharetta location11975 Morris Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 751-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hart is a lively individual who makes you feel like an old friend when she walks into the room. She does everything to help make you feel comfortable, and is quick with procedures that are often uncomfortable in nature. Highly recommend her!
About Dr. Lara Hart, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- GWYNEDD-MERCY COLLEGE
